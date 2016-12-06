Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Louise Casey's segregation report will whip up racism and demonise Muslims

by Sadie Robinson
Issue No. 2533
Louise Casey with former prime minister David Cameron

Louise Casey with former prime minister David Cameron (Pic: Number 10/Flickr)

A new report sparked headlines that migrants are not “integrating” into British society.

Government integration tsar Louise Casey’s report actually said that segregation is falling in Britain.

But it claimed that some areas and groups have become more segregated.

The report is a thinly veiled Islamophobic attack. Casey paints women’s oppression as a Muslim issue.

She claims that “far too many women” are suffering “misogyny and domestic abuse” in some predominantly Muslim areas.

The report talks of “deeply regressive cultural practices” that hold women back.

The report appears to blame the government for the “segregation”. But its recommendations are yet another attack on migrants and Muslims.

Casey recommends that migrants take an “integration oath” and wants them to embrace “British values”.

Is Britain becoming more segregated? bit.ly/2h5PzYx

Figure it out

  • 9 percent of people living as part of a couple were in an inter-ethnic relationship in England and Wales in 2011
  • 7 percent was the figure for the same measure in 2001
  • 4 percent of white British people were in an inter-ethnic relationship—the lowest of all ethnic groups
Article information
News
Tue 6 Dec 2016, 17:32 GMT
Issue No. 2533
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.