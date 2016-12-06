Louise Casey's segregation report will whip up racism and demonise Muslims

A new report sparked headlines that migrants are not “integrating” into British society.

Government integration tsar Louise Casey’s report actually said that segregation is falling in Britain.

But it claimed that some areas and groups have become more segregated.

The report is a thinly veiled Islamophobic attack. Casey paints women’s oppression as a Muslim issue.

She claims that “far too many women” are suffering “misogyny and domestic abuse” in some predominantly Muslim areas.

The report talks of “deeply regressive cultural practices” that hold women back.

The report appears to blame the government for the “segregation”. But its recommendations are yet another attack on migrants and Muslims.

Casey recommends that migrants take an “integration oath” and wants them to embrace “British values”.

