Silver service workers can scupper the supper rush

RMT union members at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool are balloting to strike on 23 December.

It is one of the hotel’s busiest days of the year.

The Britannia Group which owns the hotel has seen its profits rise by 100 percent.

The group has paid out dividends worth £35 million.

Ten staff members joined the RMT as trade unionists rallied outside the hotel last Saturday.

Some guests considered moving out of the hotel in support of the workers, who are on zero hours contracts.

The workers’ pay is hard to live on and they suffer demeaning conditions such as no sick pay.

Bosses are also trying to get workers to speed up so they can cut jobs.

On top of this the bosses spy on workers with CCTV cameras.

Strikes are vital to beat back this rapacious management.

The workers will need the support of trade unionists and socialists.

Support the campaign by letting the company know your disgust at their contempt for the workers who make the profits for them.

Send Brittania Hotels a message. Go to bit.ly/2gHzlrX

Or ring the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool on 08712220029