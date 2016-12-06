Greek workers gear up for a general strike

A general strike of public and private sector workers was set to take place in Greece on Thursday.

It will follow a public sector general strike last month and rolling sectoral strikes.

Seafarers struck last week against the removal of tax breaks which could see workers pay up to 55 percent of their wages in tax.

The members of the Pan-Hellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) struck for 48 hours and will be joining Thursday’s general strike. “They have been on strike since last Friday,” said Panos Garganas, editor of Socialist Worker’s sister newspaper in Greece. “Not a single boat has moved.”

The movement against the Syriza government’s and the EU’s brutal austerity is growing after the conditions for the latest tranche of debt relief were made public.

Greece’s creditors are demanding the removal of restrictions on mass sackings, and are undermining the right to strike and collective bargaining. On top of this they want further cuts to pensions which have already been slashed.

Panos described how workers are preparing for the general strike. “Media workers will be on strike the day before so they can cover the general strike rallies,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the Troika is in a mess after the Italian referendum. Now is the time to put an end to austerity through workers’ action.”