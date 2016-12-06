Reports round-up

Debenhams workers organise to defend early holiday pay

Workers at Debenhams department store in Manchester scored a victory after bosses tried to push their December pay back until after the Christmas holiday.

Normally workers receive December’s pay on the last Friday of work before Christmas. The changes would have caused massive disruption to minimum wage workers.

Bosses initially tried to argue December’s early payment was a luxury.

But after a campaign which has seen the Usdaw union branch recruit, management backed down within four days.

One of the workers at the store told Socialist Worker, “We got together and held a meeting.

“That gave us the confidence to challenge management’s decision.”