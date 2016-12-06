Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Reports round-up

Issue No. 2533

 

Debenhams workers organise to defend early holiday pay

Workers at Debenhams department store in Manchester scored a victory after bosses tried to push their December pay back until after the Christmas holiday.

Debenhams department store in Manchester

Debenhams department store in Manchester (Pic: geograph.co.uk)

Normally workers receive December’s pay on the last Friday of work before Christmas. The changes would have caused massive disruption to minimum wage workers.

Bosses initially tried to argue December’s early payment was a luxury.

But after a campaign which has seen the Usdaw union branch recruit, management backed down within four days.

One of the workers at the store told Socialist Worker, “We got together and held a meeting.

“That gave us the confidence to challenge management’s decision.”

 

Tue 6 Dec 2016, 17:32 GMT
Issue No. 2533
