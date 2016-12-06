Distribution workers go into battle for higher pay

Distribution workers in Solihull, Birmingham, planned to walk out for higher pay on Thursday this week and next Monday.

The workers are demanding a rise from the national minimum wage of £7.20 hour to £8.45 an hour.

The GMB union members work for distribution giant Arcadia, whose chair is disgraced former BHS boss Sir Philip Green.

Trade unionists should build solidarity for the picket lines.

Meanwhile in a separate dispute workers at Tangerine, a York confectionery factory, are continuing their fight over pay and pension rights.

Last week they held a series of one-hour walkouts at the beginning and end of Thursday’s three shifts.

The action is solid with over 25 strikers at each picket.

Similar action was planned for this Wednesday although the GMB has said it wants to resume talks and has asked the Acas arbitration service to be involved.

GMB organiser Ben Kirkham said that the dispute was “workers facing up to a bully employer”.

rolling protest gathered at Walsall Art Gallery last Thursday demanding that the Labour council fight the Tory cuts, not implement them. At its height it was 200 people strong.

The gallery, along with 14 out of 15 libraries and the town’s historic Leather Museum, faces closure.

Further cuts to social care and other vital council services are also planned.

Walsall council’s Labour leader Sean Coughlan shamefully told the protest, “This country voted for austerity, we have to deal with it.”

Libraries campaigner Alan Gibbons was among those to point out that they need to take the fight to the government, not just act as a transmission belt for Tory austerity.

Meanwhile, in Portsmouth campaigners were set to protest at £9 million worth of proposed cuts before a full city council meeting from 1.15pm-2pm next

Tuesday.

They argue the cuts will cause deep distress to staff and the people who rely on the services that are to be slashed.

In addition, huge amounts of resources will be used in response to the crisis the cuts will cause.

Thanks to Martin Lynch