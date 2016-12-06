In tough times - some reasons to be cheerful

In tough times, it’s important to celebrate when our side wins. In Italy, Austria and the US, ordinary people recorded heartening victories this week.

At Standing Rock, Sioux Native Americans beat back the US state. In Austria the Nazi presidential candidate Norbert Hofer was defeated.

In Italy, people mobilised to stop democratic rights being stripped away.

Trump’s election in the US and the Brexit vote have been held up by some as evidence of an international rightward shift.

Certainly there have been some real reverses—and towering challenges exist.

But recent days underline that we can and must organise against racism and austerity.

The mood exists in Britain to fight back against the attacks that are levelled against us—and the racism used to justify them.

The resistance of Durham teaching assistants is a glimpse of what we need—although it has also shown the limitations imposed by the union leaders.

At times of crisis, the political situation can be pulled to the left or the right. That means the left needs to be organised—and where it is, it can win big.

To shape the outcome of a society in turmoil we need united campaigns—against racism, the destruction of the NHS and more.

We also need socialist politics.