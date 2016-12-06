Students’ action on rents wins victory

Students at Goldsmiths University celebrated a victory last week as the university agreed to wave some £650,000 in rent for halls of residence.

Students paying up to £170 a week in rent have been living in unsanitary conditions.

The firm that runs the halls, College and Campus Living Village (CLV), held an open meeting for students.

Students attended and slammed the company for its mismanagement of the halls.

The Cut the Rent campaign has spoken out against the privatisation of the university’s halls since the decision to privatise them was taken.

Students have now been offered a 35 percent reduction in their rent.

The university needs to bring the halls back into university management.

A group of students at Warwick University have occupied a brand new multimillion pound conference venue on the university’s campus.

They are protesting against the university’s participation in the government’s Teaching Excellence Framework, which is used to assess university staff and justify tuition fee increases as well as other issues.

Management at University College London (UCL) have refused student demand for a 10 percent cut in rent.

Last year students won £1.2 million in rent reduction from management.

But student organisers are saying that this was a temporary measure and that there are more rent strikes on the horizon if management don’t back down.