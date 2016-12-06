Fighting against racism

More than 40 people joined a Stand Up To Racism vigil in Barking, east London, last week in support of Imran Khan.

Imran, the victim of an acid attack which left him with severe burns on his face, joined the vigil and said how positive it was.

Labour council leader Darren Rodwell told the crowd,“We won’t tolerate hate and division in our community.”

Last week also saw around 150 people gather in Tooting, south London, for a Stand Up To Racism public meeting with speakers including Moazzam Begg, Labour councillor Fleur Anderson, and Weyman Bennett.