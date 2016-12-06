Reports round-up: demo will defend Tina Rothery

Anti-fracking activists were set to gather in Preston on Friday in defence of Tina Rothery.

Fracking firm Cuadrilla is suing her for over £55,000—the cost of evicting an anti-fracking protest camp in Lancashire.

Tina refuses to pay this unjust sum and could therefore be jailed.

Rally 11am, Friday 9 December outside Preston Combined Court, Openshaw Place, Ring Way, Preston, PR1 2LL

Cleaners want proper treatment

Cleaners at the London School of Economics (LSE) held a protest on Friday of last week as part of their fight to win the same terms and conditions as other workers.

The cleaners are employed by Noonan, an outsourcing firm.

Friday marked the second deadline given by the UVW union to LSE and Noonan management to agree to a timetable to discuss the cleaners’ demands.

Cinema bosses dig in against the union

Workers at the Picturehouse Central cinema in London had their pay claim for the London Living Wage rejected on Friday of last week.

Cineworld plc, which owns Picturehouse, also refused to recognise the workers’ Bectu union. The company has denied union recognition at every Picturehouse site apart from the Ritzy in Brixton, where workers have been fighting consistently and have won some wage increases.

Workers should demand the union calls more strike dates before Christmas to keep the pressure on.

Union rep faces action after ET role

Campigners are calling for support for Sen Kingsland, UCU branch secretary at the College of North West London

Sen faces suspension and disciplinary action after representing a member at an Employment Tribunal.

Send a message of support to senkingsland@hotmail.com

Doncaster prepares for waste strike

Over 130 members of the Unite union working at a Doncaster waste transfer station plan a one-day strike on Monday over management attitudes and a “derisory” pay offer.

It will leave some workers 30 pence an hour worse off in real terms.

The workers are employed by Sita UK which trades as Suez. The strike follows a 98 percent vote in favour on a turnout of 94 percent.