Victory for anti-fracking campaigners as charges against activist dismissed

In a major victory for the anti-fracking movement, a judge dismissed charges of contempt of court against activist Tina Rothery today, Friday.

Fracking firm Cuadrilla, which had been pursuing Tina for £55,000, the cost of evicitng an anti-fracking camp in Lancashire, agreed to back off. Some 500 people had marched to the court to support her.

This is a huge defeat for the carbon industry, a victory for the right to protest and a vindication of the millions fighting against climate change. It shows ordinary people can beat the multinationals.

On the steps of the court Tina said, “We did it. We did get the truth out in court.”

She told Socialist Worker, “This is a victory for activism in general—it shows that it can disrupt this industry's smooth process into our communities.”

Scarborough anti-fracking campaigner Kim Hunter said, “Tina has been an absolute rock. Her determination not to be cowed galvanised the huge support outside the court and across the globe, which secured the victory.”

Earlier, the crowd heard messages of support from a number of campaigns and trade unions, Standing Rock Sioux, the Orgreave Truth & Justice campaign and the Rotherham 12.

The fight to stop fracking is not over, but as one protester put it, “I feel like anything is possible now.”