The things they say

‘Fuck’
Keira Knightley’s 18 month old daughter on hearing of Donald Trump’s election
‘You’ve got the Saudis, Iran, everybody puppeteering and playing proxy wars’
Tory foreign secretary Boris Johnson
‘They are not the government’s views’
A Downing Street spokeswoman responds
‘A vital partner’
The spokeswoman on how the government sees Saudi Arabia
‘I see more trouble ahead’
David Cameron (remember him) worries about the future
‘Low-grade people’
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage on Ukip members
‘People I would never have a drink with’
Nigel Farage again on Ukip members
‘The Russians didn’t invade Afghanistan’
Aaron Banks, the money behind Ukip, does history