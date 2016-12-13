Hillsborough documentary reveals more lies by state

The referee on duty during the Hillsborough football disaster has said his statement was changed to “give support” to “police actions”.

Ray Lewis had referred to fans as “mixed” in his statement. He told an ITV documentary that this was changed to “pissed” and didn’t see the amended statement for 25 years.

Some 96 Liverpool football fans died as a result of the 1989 disaster. Inquests into the deaths this year found that fans were unlawfully killed and that fans’ behaviour played no part in the disaster.

The inquiry also found that hundreds of police statement had been altered.

The ITV programme cast doubt on allegations made by former Premier League chair Sir David Richards about fans.

He claimed fans shouted lewd comments about a woman victim. But the programme-makers said Richards’ description of the woman didn’t match any who died.

Another witness, Cherry Daniels, claimed to have heard the alleged remarks. Her statement did not include the fact that she was the daughter of a South Yorkshire Police officer.

Witness Anthony Garratty’s statement referred to hearing a lewd remark from Liverpool fans. He told the documentary that he had not said this and that police must have inserted it.

The Sun newspaper published similar smears which have now been exposed as lies.

The programme also heard evidence from a senior veterinary consultant casting doubt on claims that fans burned a police horse with cigarettes.

Cop failings behind deaths of people who leave custody

Some 400 people killed themselves after leaving police custody over the last seven years, according to a new report.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) attacked the police for being incapable of dealing with complex mental health problems.

In particular, the cops fail to provide adequate support services for people when they are released from prison.

One EHRC spokesperson said that half the deaths could have been prevented if cops took account of people’s mental health.

“There’s a lack of accountability and responsibility for these individuals,” said Christina Barnes from the EHRC. She said people were “being released without any sort of care or support around them”