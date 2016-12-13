Electric Fujitsu strike campaign makes people join union

Fujitsu workers in Manchester began three days of strikes last Saturday. They are fighting attacks on conditions and against the threat of 1,800 redundancies in Britain.

On Saturday strikers and their supporters leafleted outside high street shops that use Fujitsu IT services.

The Unite union members were demanding companies such as Boots, McDonalds, RBS and Santander contact Fujitsu and demand that they settle the dispute.

This round of strikes will bring the total number of strike days to nine.

The firm was forced to meet for arbitration talks at Acas on Friday, but it refused to concede any of the workers’ demands.

One worker told Socialist Worker that the company showed “complete disregard” for the impact the redundancies, pension cuts and pay cuts will have on the lives of workers.

“All they seem to care about is money,” said one worker.

Workers also told Socialist Worker that the threat of redundancies and Fujitsu closing the works council were encouraging people to join the union.

The strike has raised the profile of the union across all the firm’s sites.

“We’ve been leafleting customers and picketing at different Fujitsu sites,” said one worker. “This has led to over 100 people joining Unite in November alone.”