Social workers get strike ballot at Kirklees council

The Unison union has agreed to ballot social work staff at Kirklees Council.

The ballot papers will be sent to members on 15 December and the ballot will close on 10 January.

The strike ballot will ask social work staff if they are prepared to strike in pursuit of their demands for smaller caseloads, a pay increase, an end to management bullying, an end to the use of agency workers and a travel plan.

Unison members have been requesting a ballot since March. Now the ballot has been agreed it is imperative that the vote for strike action is overwhelming.

The dispute has taken on a greater importance as Kirklees Council have called in Eleanor Brazil to advise what Kirklees should do following an “inadequate” Ofsted report.

She’s the architect of the Children’s Trusts in Doncaster, Slough and Sandwell.

The council had initially agreed to pay £450,000 for the intervention of Brazil and her team.

Ironically, the report highlighted all the problems Unison members have been raising for the last few years.

It is essential to win this dispute in the fight to keep children’s services at the council.

Send messages of support to Kirklees Unison, 4 New North Parade, Huddersfield, HD1 5JP. Telephone 01484511826