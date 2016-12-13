The government is to ban the fascist group National Action this week. It will be the first fascist group to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation.

Home secretary Amber Rudd rightly said, “National Action is a racist, antisemitic and homophobic organisation which stirs up hatred.”

Yet she is part of a government pushing the racism that Nazi groups feed on.

The Tories have continually whipped up racism against migrants.

They have brought in measures to make it harder for people to come to Britain, and to discriminate against migrants who are here.

They have scapegoated Muslims with their Islamophobic Prevent strategy. All of this helps to create a climate where the Nazis can grow.

A state ban on one group won’t stop this. National Action are likely to simply change their name. And the laws are much more likely to be used against Muslims and the left than against the Nazis.

The majority of proscribed organisations in Britain are Muslim groups. Groups that oppose Israel and support Palestinian rights are also included.

The state is not our friend in the fight against fascism or anything else.

We need mass mobilisations on the streets to push back the fascists—not state bans.