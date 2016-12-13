Fight to defend jobs at University of Aberdeen

UCU union members at the University of Aberdeen struck on Wednesday of last week. They are fighting to defend jobs.

Bosses want to cut jobs in the school of medicine, medical science and nutrition. Some 15 workers are at risk of redundancy.

The union said four Asian workers had been told they could be made redundant or accept new, worse contracts.

It questioned whether this was discriminatory.

Over 100 staff and students joined the ten picket lines in a show of support for the union.

Further industrial action is planned as workers know that these are the first of many redundancies being scheduled.

Sadie Robinson

Equality watchdog strikers fight against redundancies

Civil service workers at the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in the PCS and Unite unions struck for the third time on Monday. They are fighting a 25 percent budget cut which will see 26 jobs slashed.

Bosses want to issue compulsory redundancy notices to 24 workers on 31 January. But 26 workers have already taken voluntary redundancy and there are 39 job vacancies.

PCS official Lois Austin said, “It was solid—nearly 100 percent turnout in London and Manchester.

“Members are determined to fight to stop the compulsory redundancies.”

Strikers protested outside the plush Carlton House Terrace venue in central London on Monday evening, where EHRC bosses were holding a Human Rights Day Reception.

Austin said, “We think the redundancies are an absolute disgrace—it is the Equalities and Human RIghts Commission after all.

“They have 24 staff at risk of redundancy. Of those, nine are BME, nine are trade union activists and 11 are disabled members of staff.

“So we think that there’s a deliberate targeting of people that they want to get out of the commission.”

She added that the PCS would keep taking industrial action to get the redundancies withdrawn if they are forced through.