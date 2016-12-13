Picturehouse revolt grows

Ritzy cinema workers in Brixton, south London, were set to strike on Friday from 4pm as the new Star Wars film is released.

Bosses changed screening times during the last strikes to try to undermine the action but organisers said this had little effect on the strikes.

But it poses the question of escalation. An all-out strike at the time of big film releases would hit bosses’ profits hard and undercut their ability to show films.

Bosses at Cineworld, the firm that owns the Picturehouse cinema chain, have refused to recognise the Bectu union at two other London Picturehouse sites where workers are getting organised—at Hackney in east London and Central.

They claim their phoney company union is enough for workers. But when they consulted about a new pay deal and workers rejected it, they went ahead and pushed it through anyway.

In a boost for the campaign for the London Living Wage and other pay-related demands, all three cinemas are joining a ballot for more industrial action.

Humbug bosses face pay walkout

Workers at the Tangerine sweets factory in York were set to walk out for 24 hours on 30 December.

The GMB union members have already struck three times for higher pay at the end of last month and on

1 December.

Workers are furious at a 1 percent pay offer from bosses.

Bosses have already attacked their terms and condition and pensions since private equity firm Blackstone took a majority stake in the company in 2011.

Tangerine bosses’ brands include Mint Humbugs, Barratt Sherbet Fountains, Butterkist Popcorn and Princess Marshmallows.

Unison officials grilled at hearing

Leading Unison union officials were set to be grilled during a three-day hearing held by the Certification Officer early next week.

The hearing is investigating allegations from Unison members that senior Unison officials used their positions—breaking union rules—to get general secretary Dave Prentis re-elected last year.

Many of the complainants encourage Unison members and supporters to attend at least one of the hearing dates to listen to the evidence and decide what it means for the future of the union.

Certification Officer hearing is set for Mon 19 Dec—Wed 21 Dec, Fleetbank House, London, EC4Y 8JX

Anti-cuts lobby at Kent County Council

Trade unionists from around Kent came together to lobby Kent County Council in Maidstone last Thursday.

The council is proposing to implement another

£108 million of cuts with a loss of 400 jobs.

Cuts of £500 million have already been made and 2,000 jobs have been axed.

Protesters were angry that senior council managers were being paid salaries over £180,000 a year.

Campaign against Tory housing plans

Activists from the Axe The Housing Act campaign are campaigning in Tory housing minister Gavin Barwell’s constituency on 7 January.

They are hoping to draw attention to his role in implementing the hated Housing and Planning Act.

Barwell won the Croydon Central seat with a majority of just 165 votes in the 2015 general election.

He is in a vulnerable position and housing campaigners hope to exploit this as part of the growing movement to defeat the Act.

