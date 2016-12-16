Four Nazis jailed for violent disorder following Rotherham protest

Four Nazis who attacked Asian anti-fascist protesters in Rotherham two weeks after a racist murder have been jailed for a total of eight years and eight months for violent disorder.

Dennis Farrell, Daniel Luty and John Sheridan got two years each and Reece Mclaren received two years, eight months. The four were convicted by a jury after a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court. Three others were found not guilty.

The court heard how a group of drunken fascists stood outside the William Fry pub being racially abusive and threatening violence before attacking a group of Asian men.

But the Nazi group "got rather more than they bargained for". They were outnumbered by Asian men, many on their way home from a counter-demonstration against the Nazi Britain First.

Unite Against Fascism called the counter-protest in September last year.

Twelve Asian men, known as the Rotherham 12, were charged with violent disorder following the protest. But ten of them were unanimously acquitted by a jury in November after a six-week trial.