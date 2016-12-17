Royal Mail strike in Accrington takes on bullying boss

Postal workers in Accrington, Lancashire, walked out for the second time today, Saturday, in a fight against bullying bosses.

Members of the CWU union at the Royal Mail delivery office in Accrington are striking against bosses’ refusal to remove a bullying manager.

A joint report in August between the CWU and Royal Mail had recommended a change of manager. But nothing has been done.

Martin Berry, branch secretary of the CWU’s East Lancs Amal branch told Socialist Worker, “There’s a manager who’s been bullying the staff for some time. Now they’ve had enough.

“The manager was using foul and abusive language, and there’s also instances of non-payment of overtime.

“The recommendation in August was to remove the manager, but they’ve not adhered to that”.

The workers also walked out last Saturday—and plan to strike twice again this month. But so far bosses have shown no sign of backing down.

“Royal Mail still feel that they support the managers at all costs,” said Martin. “We’re still open for talks, but they’ve backed themselves into a corner.”

But the strikers showed their resolve to keep fighting—with forty workers on the picket lines this morning and last week.

More strikes were set to take place this coming Friday and Saturday 31 December.