Anti-racists rally against Islamophobic attacks in east London and Edinburgh

Some 200 people protested in solidarity with a Muslim woman who was attacked in Chingford, north east London, last night, Wednesday.

Police are treating the attack, which took place on 14 December, as racist. Two men, described as white, tried to pull off the Muslim woman’s headscarf and knocked her to the ground.

The protest was organised by Waltham Forest Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and Muslim Engagement and Development.

Sophie Bolt from Waltham Forest SUTR said, “When politicians and the media whip up racism it has a direct result on the streets.

“Theresa May's government and the right wing media are scapegoating immigrants and Muslims to take the blame for austerity.

“But it is government policies that are making people poorer and destroying public services.”

Other speakers included representatives from Waltham Forest Migrant Action Group, Waltham Forest and Redbridge trades councils, Labour left group Momentum and the Green Party.

Anti-racists also held a solidarity protest in Currie in Edinburgh last Saturday. The protest was called after two local residents were subjected to racial harassment by four white youths on 16 September

Green Party MSP's Alison Johnstone and Andy Wightman and Joyce Nicoll from the local Labour Party joined the protest. Labour MSP Neil Findlay and Scottish National Party (SNP) councillor Bill Henderson sent messages of support condemning the attack.

The Tories are ramping up their assault on Muslims, which is driving Islamophobic attacks. But the protests in north east London and Edinburgh show it’s possible to mobilise people against the rise in racism.

Thanks to Mike Barton