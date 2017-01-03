Protesters set to greet Trump's presidency

US security services are nervously preparing for massive protests in the capital Washington DC when Donald Trump is inaugurated president on Friday 20 January.

Dozens of opponents and supporters’ groups have applied to hold rallies and other events.

One of the protests on the day was called by anti-war group Answer Coalition.

Spokesperson Walter Smolarek said, “We believe that we are entering a new period of mass mobilisation in the United States”.

Demonstrations after Trump’s election victory have been much larger than those in response to previous elections.

The response towards Trump is contested, with the liberal establishment and its failed candidate Hillary Clinton trying to avoid militant opposition.

Sara Flounders is part of the International Action Center, another group planning to protest on the day.

“There is an effort by Clinton supporters and the Democratic Party machine to keep the message safe,” she said.

“But people who believed in the current electoral system just days ago are changing. They feel betrayed.”

Other protests are planned in cities around the US, including outside Trump Tower in Chicago.

The largest event could be a “Women’s March on Washington” on Saturday 21 January.

Solidarity protests have been called around Britain by local Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) groups.

They include a protest outside the US Embassy in central London from 5pm on Friday 20 January and in Birmingham, 24-25 High Street, at 5pm.