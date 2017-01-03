Anti-fracking protection campers resist Third Energy in Kirby Misperton

Protesters have set up a protection camp in a field in Kirby Misperton, North Yorkshire, and have vowed to stay until gas company Third Energy agrees not to frack the nearby site.

The protest is in response to a High Court decision not to overturn planning permission for the firm’s proposed fracking well near the village.

They are calling on trade unionists, environmental campaigners, community groups and other campaigns to join their struggle.

Over 4,000 people objected to the well. Parish councils, town councils and Ryedale District Council all voted against fracking.

Anti-fracking activist Sue lives near the village. She said, “Democracy has failed us and the only avenue now open to us is peaceful, non-violent direct action.”

Campers are in good spirits despite below-freezing temperatures over Christmas.

Stephanie, a supporter from nearby Frack Free Scarborough, said, “People from all walks of life are supporting this camp in ever-increasing numbers.”

To end fracking once and for all, protection camps will need to be part of a mass campaign for a total ban.

That need will become acute in 2017 if planning applications swell. A solidarity day is planned at the Kirby Misperton camp in February.