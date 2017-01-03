Liam Currie 1993-2016

Liam Currie was a bold, bright young socialist and a dedicated working class fighter. He was insightful and witty, and always willing to take a stand and speak out.

Liam’s involvement in socialist politics accelerated in early 2014 during the Scottish independence referendum.

While studying at Glasgow Caledonian University he worked tirelessly to support the campaign for Scottish independence.

He was also centrally and actively involved in the Fast Food Rights Campaign. The motto of the campaign described him very well, Liam was definitely “hungry for justice.” Liam proudly participated in meetings, marches and even stormed McDonald’s and KFC on international days of action for fast food workers’ rights.

Most of all he dedicated himself to fighting to make the world a better place. He actively campaigned for the rights of workers, the unemployed, disabled and refugees.

He gave generously of his time, travelled considerable distances and attended countless public meetings and demonstrations for Palestine and against racism, fascism and war.

Liam was in his element when discussing and debating politics or standing up for justice and solidarity.

A keen internationalist, he stood firmly in solidarity with the Palestinians. He marked International Roma Day, said “OXI” to austerity in Greece, and demanded that Black Lives Matter. He helped mobilise against the bombing of Gaza, Iraq and Syria.

Liam became an avid collector of political badges. He was always ready for any demonstration, especially for Palestine, complete with an assortment of Palestinian badges, his Palestinian keffiyeh (scarf) and often a flag as well.

He was a courageous and very political person, never afraid to confront injustice.

Liam did not just imagine a better world, he actively fought for it, for peace, unity, internationalism, social and economic justice.

You will never be forgotten dear comrade. We will continue the struggle.