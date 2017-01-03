Kinsley 3 school cleaners sacked after resisting attacks on pay

Three cleaners at Kinsley primary school in Barnsley were sacked just before Christmas by their private employer, Barnsley-based company C&D Cleaning.

Cleaning services were privatised and the three cleaners had their pay cut from £7.85 and hour to £7.20 when the school became an academy last April.

They also endured attacks on their holiday entitlement, sick pay and pensions. They subsequently went on all-out indefinite strike returning to work in early December.

Unison regional organiser Robin Symonds said, “The allegations against the Kinsley Three were trumped up and we will appeal against the dismissals.

“The Kinsley Three stood up for their rights. C&D are not used to employees standing up to them and their response was to sack them.”

The Kinsley Three have got the backing of the wider trade union movement in Yorkshire. A determined active campaign can win their reinstatement.

Teaching assistants (TAs) in Derby were set for a two-day walkout on Wednesday and Thursday of this week in their battle to reverse massive pay cuts.

Labour-run Derby City Council imposed new contracts on the TAs last summer.

The move saw the low paid workers’ pay plummet by up to £500 a month.

The Unison union represents around 1,200 TAs in Derby.

Its members struck for four days in December after rejecting a divisive offer from bosses by 90 percent.