Top cop ‘confused’ over his Hillsborough evidence

The head of London’s Metropolitan Police Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe gave a misleading account of his evidence at the Hillsborough football disaster, according to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Yet the police watchdog found him innocent of any misconduct.

It said Hogan-Howe, Britain’s most senior police officer, should have been “more diligent” but that he made “an unfortunate mistake”.

Hogan-Howe had claimed he made a statement to the Taylor inquiry into the disaster about his actions on the night. However, he had never made such a statement.

He also claimed that he was asked to add to his statement following the Hillsborough Independent Panel report in 2012. This was also false.

The Metropolitan Police said Hogan-Howe had been “confused”.

It took the IPCC three years to publish its report following complaints made by the family of Adam Spearritt, who died at Hillsborough.

Hogan-Howe was in charge at the boys’ club at the ground on the day of the disaster, where families waited for news of missing relatives. Adam Spearritt’s name was wrongly read out there in a list of people who were alive and well.