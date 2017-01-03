The things they say

‘ If you didn’t know they were here, you wouldn’t know they were here’

George Sigler, former marine and president of the town council in Centreville, where the Russian state owned a compound which has now been seized by the US. Here he gives his searing analysis of international espionage.

‘In effect a British resolution’

British officials on a UN resolution criticising illegal settlements by Israel

‘We do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the government of an ally’

Prime minister Theresa May rolls back on the criticism

‘The steel strike is depressing’

Princess Margaret wrote to Margaret Thatcher

‘Rather dull, all about the church, lots of clerics. All the guests were rabid conservatives— not a Trotskyite to argue with!’

Princess Margaret again to Margaret Thatcher