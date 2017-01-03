Strikes could stop academy and reinstate Simon O’Hara

A ballot for strikes to demand the reinstatement of sacked NUT union rep Simon O’Hara ended on 15 December last year.

Yet the NUT had not released the results of the ballot as Socialist Worker went to press.

Bosses at Birmingham’s Small Heath School disciplined Simon after he helped to lead several strikes there. Workers held 11 days of strikes in a fight to stop the school becoming an academy.

Teachers at the school escalated their action to weekly three-day strikes after Simon was suspended in January last year.

Three days after Simon’s sacking last month, bosses announced they had a sponsor to turn the school into an academy.

They are victimising an effective union rep because they hope this will help them ram through the academy plan—and more attacks on workers.

But a sustained campaign of strikes could stop them in their tracks. The national union must fight this attack.