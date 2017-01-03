No retreat on free movement - Take the fight to the racists

Anti-racists are organising to push back the Tories’ assault on migrants, refugees and Muslims.

Jane Loftus, the CWU union’s vice president, told Socialist Worker, “There are big challenges ahead.

“The Tories will continue to try to make working class people pay—and use racism to divide us and weaken resistance.”

While many racists feel emboldened, there is also resistance.

Where Muslims and migrants have been attacked, people have mobilised. In the face of the Tory and right wing media’s barrage against refugees, many people have shown solidarity.

As Nadia Sayed, a Queen Mary University student, told Socialist Worker, “The difference I’ve seen in the last year is that there’s a movement against racism. Now we’ve got to organise it further.”

That’s why the 18 March Stand Up To Racism demonstrations are crucial. Naima Omar, a student at Hertfordshire University, told Socialist Worker, “Building for the demonstration is important.

“We can push back racist ideas and shape what happens around Brexit.”

There is pressure even within Labour and the unions to bend to the calls to roll back free movement for European Union migrants.

Jane said, “We need a loud message that it isn’t migrants who lower wages but profiteering bosses. We don’t need stronger barriers to migrants, we need stronger unions.

“I am strongly supporting the Stand Up To Racism 18 March demonstrations—and the CWU backs them too.”

Nadia added, “Many think Brexit and Donald Trump winning show society is becoming racist.

“But there’s nothing inevitable about what will happen in 2017—it depends on what we do to give people confidence to fight back.”