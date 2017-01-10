Israel launches a violent crackdown in East Jerusalem

Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem fought back against a “crackdown” by Israeli forces on Sunday night after a Palestinian man killed four Israeli soldiers.

Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops as they carried out raids and set up roadblocks in East Jerusalem neighbourhoods.

Right wing Israeli settlers were allowed to march towards Palestinian areas under the protection of Israeli forces on the same night.

The clashes came after a young Palestinian man, Fadi al-Qunbar, drove a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers at an illegal Israeli settlement in East Jerusalem. He killed four soldiers and wounded several others before he was shot dead. It was a desperate act of resistance to the occupation that has made Palestinians’ lives a misery for fifty years.

Israeli forces responded to the attack by collectively punishing Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

They also raided Al-Qunbar’s home and arrested several members of his family.

Meanwhile Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has called for Israeli soldier Elor Azaria to be pardoned.

Azaria was convicted of manslaughter by a military court last week after he shot a young Palestinian man in the head at point blank range as he lay wounded on the ground.

Mexico’s ‘gasolinazo’ revolt

Mass protests and road blockades against a proposed 20 percent hike in fuel prices swept Mexico last week.

Tens of thousands have marched through major city centres.

Protesters have blocked roads and held sit-ins at petrol stations and even the main border crossing with the US at Tijuana.

This direct action has forced many stations to close.

In some areas this triggered shortages, which is piling pressure on hated president Enrique Pena Nieto.

The movement against the price hike—known as the “gasolinazo”—has been met with fierce repression from the state, killing at least six people with hundreds of arrests.

The price hike, which will hit the poor hard, is a direct result of Pena Nieto’s policy of privatising the state oil company and removing subsidies and price controls.

He is deeply unpopular and has few voices defending him these days.

Support workers suffering repression in Egypt

A group of leading trade unionists has released a statement condemning the latest attacks on workers’ rights in Egypt.

Members of the national executive committees of the NUT, PCS, UCU and Bfawu unions were responding to the storming of the IFFCO factory in Suez on 3 January.

The statement also condemns the continuing attacks on bus workers in Cairo.

For details go to bit.ly/2i9uDDE