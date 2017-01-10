Revolting takes aim at Tory privatisation and cuts

This sketch show is pitched as “satirising the state of the nation”.

One sketch has a go at Ukip and uncovers the nasty reality of the party perpetuating racist myths—and its defence of the death penalty.

There’s also an excellent clip of a “hippie festival” celebrating multiculturalism and campaigning for environmental and social justice. It exposes how liberal ideology is used to smear radicals, who are considered dangerous as they hit back at the violent order of capitalist society.

There is also an outstanding clip of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at the Durham Miners’ Gala. It shows the importance of working class support for Corbyn’s leadership.

There are interviews showing how miners lost their homes during attacks from Margaret Thatcher’s Tory government in the 1980s. The clip also shows socialist memorabilia depicting hope and ideas of revolutionary Marxism within the industrial working class.

The first episode also sets forth the deep crisis in the NHS due to neoliberal attacks on the welfare state. It exposes Tory privatisation and how bosses have profited from the passenger misery, attacks on workers and union bashing in the Southern Rail dispute.

There is also a brilliant cut of the housing crisis caused by Theresa May’s attacks aimed at social cleansing of the poor with forced evictions.

We also see shadow chancellor John McDonnell attacking the greed of the corporate elites who evade taxes.

Controversially, the show makes a misguided attempt to expose the brutality of Isis. It shows the targeting and grooming of young Muslim women online. They are confronted with the reality and horrors of imperialist war in the Middle East and their contradictory roles under capitalism.

Abortion rights special screening of vera drake

Fifty years ago this year the 1967 Abortion Act came into force.

The Act doesn’t guarantee a woman’s right to choose. But it marked a huge step forward for women’s rights.

The Abortion Rights campaign plans a series of events throughout the year to celebrate the Act—starting with a special screening of Vera Drake.

Director Mike Leigh and actor Imelda Staunton will join a panel discussion following the screening.

Directed by Mike Leigh.Saturday 21 January, 3-8pm. Rich Mix, 35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA. Tickets are £15. Book at bit.ly/2j7L7tj and go to bit.ly/2jdMKtM for more info

Dzhangal

This exhibition tells the story of the Calais refugee camp through photographs and objects.

Gideon Mendel first went to Calais to teach refugees photography.

He began taking pictures of, and collecting, discarded objects. Some, such as toothbrushes, reflect mundane aspects of life

But teargas canisters highlight the repression that the refugees in Calais endured.

The exhibition can give a sense of the real humans who lived in Calais, as opposed to the “swarm” that certain politicians would rather we saw them as.