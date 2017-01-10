Teaching assistants walk out in Derby

Teaching assistants (TAs) in Derby struck for two days last week in their battle to reverse pay cuts.

Labour-run Derby City Council imposed new contracts on the TAs last summer. The move saw their pay plummet by up to £500 a month.

Strikers targeted one city ward to gather support for their fight and build pressure on the council.

For months Labour Party politicians and activists have been silent about the disgraceful attack their city council colleagues have unleashed on the TAs.

But Labour left group Momentum Derbyshire finally came out with a statement in support of the TAs last week after months of debate.

The Unison union represents around 1,200 TAs in Derby.

No more strikes had been called as Socialist Worker went to press.

Meanwhile, in County Durham the Labour council is pushing the same attack

But the TAs’ rank and file group, which helped temporarily beat back the attack with strikes, is continuing to organise.

Durham TAs were due to be sacked and rehired on new contracts from this year but the attack is on hold while fresh talks take place.

The rank and file committee will push for more industrial action if those talks do not bring pay scale regrade, without pay cuts.