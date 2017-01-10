Reports round-up: Nazis have a wet weekend in Maidstone

More than 40 anti-fascists defied fewer than 20 Nazis who turned up over two hours late in Kent on Saturday.

The fascist South East Alliance had called a protest against the redevelopment of a small mosque in Maidstone.

Kent Anti-Racism Network occupied the pavement, leaving Nazis to huddle under a hoarding across the main road.

The mosque supplied hot drinks and pizza to anti-fascists as Nazis stood miserably in the drizzle.

Steve Wilkins

Unions go nuclear in pensions fight

Five unions agreed on Monday to ballot 16,000 workers in the nuclear power industry to defend pensions.

The workers decommission old nuclear sites and process and transport nuclear waste.

Nuclear Decommissioning Authority bosses have begun a consultation on pensions. The Treasury hopes to slash £660 million from workers’ retirement income.

The GMB, Unite, Prospect, Aslef and TSSA unions said strikes could start by March.

Post union must stand firm on pensions

The CWU union has warned Royal Mail bosses that it could ballot for industrial action over pensions.

Royal Mail bosses have threatened that they could replace workers’ “defined benefit” scheme with a worse “defined contribution” one.

The union must not agree to changes that would see workers lose out.

Shutdown at Fujitsu Manchester

IT service workers at Fujitsu in Manchester were set to strike this Thursday and Friday and then on Monday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

The Unite union members are fighting on a number of issues including low pay, pension cuts and job security.

The firm plans big job cuts, and has sacked union rep Lynne Hodges.

Their planned action comes after nine previous strike days and action short of a strike is ongoing in between.

To donate to the strike fund, download a leaflet and collection sheet or send a message of support go to bit.ly/2juvOPP

Picturehouse strikes again?

Workers at three London Picturehouse cinemas have voted to continue their campaign for the living wage and other demands last week.

Bectu union members at The Ritzy in Brixton, Picturehouse Central near to Piccadilly Circus and Hackney Picturehouse took part.

Turnout was 77 percent with a 97 percent vote for continuing the action.

Racist Ukip isn’t welcome in Bolton

Anti-racists will protest against Ukip in Bolton next month as it holds its spring conference in the town.

The conference will take place at the Macron Stadium on 17 and 18 February.

Councils face fury over latest cuts

Tower Hamlets Unison union members and supporters were set to protest on Tuesday against the east London Labour council’s proposed £58 million cuts.

Immediate cuts include £1.8 million slashed from the youth service with layoffs for most workers, privatisation of day nurseries and a 9 percent cut to adult social care.

Unison has told councillors it will not agree to negotiate down or away any benefits.

Campaigners are also set to protest against mental health cuts in Birmingham on Monday of next week. They will gather outside the City Council House from 10:30am.

Support the left in lecturers’ union

Elections are on in the UCU union and the UCU Left, which Socialist Worker supports, is standing several candidates.

Jo McNeill is standing for general secretary against incumbent Sally Hunt. Jo told Socialist Worker there has been a lack of an “effective strategy” in disputes.

Carlo Morelli is standing for vice president. He told Socialist Worker, “We need a member-led union that will campaign seriously to stop the attacks on education.”

The ballot opens on 1 February and closes on 1 March.

Protest called for trans prisoners

LGBT+ campaigners have called solidarity protests on Sunday of next week following the death of a trans woman prisoner in an all-male prison.

Jenny Swift died in HMP Prison Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on 30 December last year.

Her death came after the Tories had pledged to introduce safeguards for trans prisoners. The protests will take place outside HM Prison in north London and Doncaster. They coincide with the International Day of Solidarity With Trans Prisoners.

Socialist Worker appeal breaks target

Thanks to all our readers and supporters for donating to our 2016 Socialist Worker appeal. We reached £126,011.44, which breaks through our target of £125,000.

If you would like to donate to help us keep covering the stories of struggle and solidarity go to socialistworker.co.uk/appeal or call 020 7840 5620.