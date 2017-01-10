Spooky schemes and Israel

It has emerged that a government has been using a spy to plot to “take down” British ministers and politicians. But the establishment doesn’t mind too much.

After all, there was an apology. Israeli ambassador Mark Regev said, “The comments were made by a junior embassy employee who is not an Israeli diplomat, and who will be ending his term of employment shortly.”

Very polite but very odd.

The junior diplomat was the Israeli embassy’s “senior political officer” Shia Masot. He was a major in the Israeli military before becoming “not an Israeli diplomat”.

He apparently works for the Ministry of Strategic Affairs.

He was taped with Maria Strizzolo, a British civil servant, discussing how to “take down” Tory minister Alan Duncan and other MPs who had been critical of Israel.

They discussed creating scandals targeting people on a “hit list”.

Strizzolo has resigned. She had been an aide to Robert Halfon, a former director of Conservative Friends of Israel.

Masot was said to be keen on setting up and funding a number groups to back Israel. The scheme includes plans to destabilise the Labour Party.

The government’s response is telling—no expulsions, no rattling of sabres nor threats of sanctions.

The Foreign Office said, “The UK has a strong relationship with Israel and we consider the matter closed.”