Broad support for Stand Up To Racism protest against Donald Trump

Protesting outside the US embassy when Trump was elected (Pic: Guy Smallman)
Over 50 MPs, trade unionists, anti-racism campaigners, faith leaders and others have signed a statement calling for support for the Stand Up To Racism demonstration this Friday on the day that Donald Trump is inaugurated.
Diane Abbott, shadow home secretary and president of Stand up to Racism said, "There is a link between inflammatory speeches by politicians and racist attacks and hate crimes on the street. There has been a rise in such crimes in Britain following the EU referendum, and a similar pattern has emerged in the US. Now is the time for people of goodwill to unite and stand up to racism."
The statement begins, “The election of Donald Trump is deeply disturbing and a stark warning to us all. Every right-wing figure and organisation is rejoicing at the prospect of president Trump.”
It calls for an “internationalist answer to the divisive politics of despair of Trump, Farage and their Tory outriders” and adds, “Time is short. We cannot allow racism to seep deeper into society and, whatever our other differences, we must unite to meet this serious threat.”
Support
It is backed by Doreen Lawrence, Diane Abbott, Emily Thornberry, Clive Lewis, Peter Hain.
Trade union leaders supporting it include the PCS union’s Mark Serwortka, the NUT’s Kevin Courtney, the CWU’s Dave Ward, UCU’s Sally Hunt and Unite's Len McCluskey.
Other backer include Rabbi Lee Wax and members of the Muslim Council of Britain.
Weyman Bennett from Stand Up To Racism said, “Trump's campaign for president was marked by constant scapegoating of migrants, with a key slogan 'build a wall' to keep out Mexican workers, and attacks on America's Muslim community. We cannot allow these ideas to become acceptable.”
Sabby Dhalu from Stand Up To Racism said, "Trump's latest twitter attack on civil rights campaigner and Congressman John Lewis seems to show Trump is determined to roll back the progress made by the anti-racist movement over a generation."
Friday willl be a major day of protest in the United States. On Saturday there is a Women's March in Washington and other US cities, in London, and many other countries.
For full list of signatories to the statement and to add your name go to standuptoracism.org.uk
Oppose Trump and his racism, protest Friday 20 January, 5-7pm, US Embassy,Grosvenor Square, W1A 2LQ. Called by Stand Up to Racism. There are also protests on Friday in some 20 cities and towns across Britain.