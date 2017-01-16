Broad support for Stand Up To Racism protest against Donald Trump

Over 50 MPs, trade unionists, anti-racism campaigners, faith leaders and others have signed a statement calling for support for the Stand Up To Racism demonstration this Friday on the day that Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Diane Abbott, shadow home secretary and president of Stand up to Racism said, "There is a link between inflammatory speeches by politicians and racist attacks and hate crimes on the street. There has been a rise in such crimes in Britain following the EU referendum, and a similar pattern has emerged in the US. Now is the time for people of goodwill to unite and stand up to racism."

The statement begins, “The election of Donald Trump is deeply disturbing and a stark warning to us all. Every right-wing figure and organisation is rejoicing at the prospect of president Trump.”

It calls for an “internationalist answer to the divisive politics of despair of Trump, Farage and their Tory outriders” and adds, “Time is short. We cannot allow racism to seep deeper into society and, whatever our other differences, we must unite to meet this serious threat.”