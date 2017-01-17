Reports round-up: Harrods feels heat over tips

Restaurant workers at the posh Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, west London, have secured a meeting with management this week.

They were set to discuss trade union recognition and the distribution of tips.

One worker told Socialist Worker, “In the end we wrote our demands down and went to management.

“They’ve said they’re taking a 50-50 cut of tips but they won’t put it in writing—there’s nothing on paper.”

The United Voices of the World (UVW) union, which represents the workers, held a protest earlier this month.

“Harrods are going to be in trouble because soon we’re going to have enough people for union recognition,” said the worker.

“There are people joining up every day.”

Noise demo for Orgreave

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign has called a “noise demonstration” outside the Home Office for Monday 13 March.

Campaigners are furious after Tory home secretary Amber Rudd ruled out an inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave.

Police attacked striking miners at the Orgreave coking plant during the 1984-85 miners’ strike. Many miners were subsequently framed for riot.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission admitted there was evidence of police committing crimes including assault and perjury.

lJoin the protest—Monday 13 March 2pm-4pm, Home Office, 2 Marsham St, London SW1P 4DF.

For transport details and publicity go to http://bit.ly/2iwO2QB or email orgreavejustice@hotmail.com

Butchering Bradford

Bradford council last week cut foster carers’ allowance by up to £35 a week.

It was passed at a meeting on Tuesday of last week in Bradford City Hall’s Chamber and led to booing and cries of “shame” from the public.

The day after the vote assistant director of children’s services Jim Hopkinson posted an advert for a head of service for social work with a salary of more than £60,000 a year.

A spokesperson from Bradford People’s Assembly said, “Some 50 percent of Bradford council’s budget has been slashed.

“There seems to be a mood in the council to pay for more managers rather than staff to help to deliver services that people need.”

For updates on the anti-cuts campaign in Bradford go to bit.ly/2jX4ZnJ

Fire chiefs to train up private scabs

Bosses at South Yorkshire fire brigade have signed a deal with private firm Securitas to recruit and train scabs in case of a strike.

The contract would see bosses spend £20,000 on scab labour for one 24-hour strike—and as much as £126,856 for a week.

The fire authority is in dispute with the Fire Brigades Union over job cuts.

New Post Office job cuts and selloffs

Post Office bosses plan to slash over 400 jobs and privatise 37 Crown Post Office branches.

The announcement comes on top of job cuts and privatisations announced last year—and strikes by workers in the CWU and Unite unions.

Bosses aim to slowly privatise the Post Office by replacing high street offices with counters in shops.

A CWU letter to union branches said activists should fight to save Post Offices with community based campaigns. This can succeed if combined with serious strikes.

Are port bosses taking the piss?

Around 100 dockers, hauliers and supporters protested outside the Port of Liverpool on Friday of last week for better facilities.

Unite union regional officer Colin Carr said lorry drivers queue to enter the port in “intolerable conditions”.

Site owner Peel Ports admitted that conditions “need to be looked into”—but by councils and companies outside the port.

Deportations are just plane wrong

Supporters of the Movement for Justice campaign marched in Brixton, south London, last Saturday against mass deportations on charter flights.

Britain deports planeloads of people to Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, Pakistan and Afghanistan. One Jamaican deported in September said they were strapped up on the plane “like a dog in chains”.

Talks promised over M62 police killing

A planned protest against police brutality in Bradford, West Yorkshire, has been postponed.

Activists had planned to protest on Friday over the police killing of Yassar Yaqub.

Campaign group We Are Bradford said it was postponed for talks with police, MPs and councillors.

A protest to mark Donald Trump’s inauguration will still go ahead.

Check We Are Bradford on Facebook for updates