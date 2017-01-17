Socialist teachers debate fightback and trans liberation

Socialist Teachers Alliance (STA) members met in London last weekend.

The NUT union has called on local associations to lobby MPs and campaign over school funding cuts.

Some STA members suggested fighting for public meetings, a national demonstration and strikes.

Some argued that the crisis in teacher recruitment and retention has opened up potential to fight on workload.

Teachers discussed getting union branches to back the More Than a Score statement against Sats tests and agitating for the NUT to boycott Sats.

There was a discussion on LGBT+ issues with differing opinions aired. Socialist Workers Party members argued that trans people had the right to self-identification.

Many in the STA hope to build a bigger left in the union with a Teachers for Social Justice conference on 25 March.

Associations will discuss motions for NUT’s conference. They should prioritise motion 59 on racism and migration and motions 31, 29, 37, 5, 20, 55, 57, 56, 17, 26, 36, 44 and 73.