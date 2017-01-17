Start campaign against school cuts

Six education unions have denounced Tory cuts to school funding as a “national scandal”.

The Tories claim that schools in need of more money will benefit from their new “funding formula”.

But as the unions point out, the changes will hit some 98 percent of schools across England.

The NUT, ATL, NAHT, GMB, Unison and Unite unions said primary schools stand to lose an average of £339 per child by 2019-20. For secondary schools the figure is £477.

The cuts will lead to job losses, bigger class sizes, cuts in support for children with special educational needs, and slashing of subjects.

Nine out of the ten constituencies set to lose the least have Tory MPs.

The NUT has called on local branches to organise campaigning events against the cuts in the run-up to the government’s budget on 8 March.

The cuts have the potential to unite school workers, parents and others in a mass campaign.