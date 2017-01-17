Anti-racist protests in every US state

Demonstrations hit around 50 states across the US last Saturday as protesters showed solidarity with migrants, refugees and Muslims.

Donald Trump has threatened to build a wall between the US and Mexico, and to deport thousands of migrants.

Over 1,000 protesters joined a rally in Chicago organised by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights at the Chicago Teachers’ Union hall.

Other events took place in Washington, California, Los Angeles and San Jose.

In Washington placards read, “Resist Trump’s Hate” and “Tu, Yo, Todos Somos America”—which means, “You, me, we are all America”.

Max Kim, who came to the US from South Korea when he was six years old, was on the protest. He doesn’t have legal permission to stay.

Max told a local newspaper, “I stand here because I have nothing to apologise for.

“I am not ashamed of my status because it is a constant reminder to myself that I have something to fight for.”

In Chicago Rehab Alkadi, who came to the US with her son four years ago from Syria, joined the Chicago protest. She said Trump was “scary” as he “has said a lot of bad things about Muslim people”.

Many protesters vowed to join a women’s march in Washington this Saturday to oppose Trump’s inauguration.