Retired cops will not be disciplined over Hillsborough

South Yorkshire Police

Every former police officer under investigation over allegations of misconduct relating to the Hillsborough disaster will escape disciplinary proceedings.

The cops’ pet watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) confirmed that there would be no disciplinary action as all the officers have retired.

More than 170 complaints have been made in relation to the retired officers. They include complaints that officers falsified witness statements.

Some 96 Liverpool football fans died as a result of the 1989 disaster.

Police failed to monitor numbers in the pens and allowed thousands of fans to stream into pens that were already full.

South Yorkshire Police then organised to divert the blame for the disaster onto the fans.

New inquests into the deaths last April cleared fans of any wrongdoing.

They found that the 96 fans were unlawfully killed after a series of police failings, including superintendent David Duckenfield’s manslaughter by gross negligence.

The Crown Prosecution Service is considering charges against 23 police officers, organisations and individuals relating to potential criminal offences.

Tue 17 Jan 2017, 15:44 GMT
