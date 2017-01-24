Organise to get left wing candidate on ballot paper in Unite general secretary election

A week into the nominations process for the Unite union’s general secretary election, at least seven nominations had been made for left challenger Ian Allinson.

Each candidate has until 17 February to get valid nominations from at least 50 Unite branches or workplaces.

Incumbent Len McCluskey and right wing rival Gerard Coyne—also a senior official, with heavy media backing—have connections that can help them get this.

But Allinson, a rank and file worker at Fujitsu in Manchester, is relying on the support of activists. The snap election’s timetable makes this harder.

Ian told Socialist Worker, “This is a good start. But we need to up the pace to make sure there’s a rank and file candidate on the ballot paper.”