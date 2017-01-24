After Supreme Court ruling on Article 50, fight for a left wing, anti-racist Brexit

Judges at the supreme court ruled this Tuesday that the government must hold a parliamentary vote before triggering Article 50—the European Union (EU) exit process.

Ministers were expected to bring forward a bill this week to meet Theresa May’s deadline for initiating the Brexit process by the end of March.

The judges also said that Article 50 did not require the consent of the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland devolved authorities.

It’s unclear how much trouble the ruling will cause the Tories.

A Financial Times correspondent wrote it was “a minor headache that could turn into a migraine” because opposition parties might move amendments to a bill and the House of Lords might seek to block it.

Some Labour MPs have threatened to vote against Article 50. The Tories want a racist, nationalist Brexit.

The alternative is to fight for a Brexit that is based on working class demands and opposition to scapegoating. Brexit raises the question of what sort of society we want to live in.

During the course of the rows—that will continue for years—we have to defend the NHS, push to abolish anti-union laws and campaign for a £10 an hour minimum wage.

A left wing version of Brexit means defending and extending the rights of migrants and refugees as well as EU nationals living here, and full support for freedom of movement.

We want to defend rights, demand action on climate change, a new referendum on Scottish independence and solidarity with workers worldwide.