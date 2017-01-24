Resistance fills streets of London as 100,000 join Women's March

Around 100,000 people joined the Women’s March in London last Saturday, rejecting Donald Trump and the bigotry he represents and thrives on.

The march organisers said people “came together to say that they will no longer allow the politics of fear and division to run rife. Unity, solidarity, equality, hope were the calls for the day.”

They added that, “A billionaire who denies climate change cannot protect our planet. A billionaire who is misogynist and racist cannot serve unity.

“The same is true here. Serious economic disparity must be addressed and we do not trust many of those in Westminster to do that job.”

For many protesters it was their first demonstration. School students Grace and Freja were angry about Trump promoting sexism.

Grace told Socialist Worker, “We’re here to support women’s rights because Trump is putting them down.”

Freja said, “You hear what he says and we know what guys our age are like. Trump sets a bad example.”

Chiara, another school student, agreed, “If Trump can say these things about women, anyone might feel they can.”

Strike

It was excellent that around 300 British Airways cabin crew on strike that day marched to join the demonstration from the TUC headquarters chanting “low pay no way”.

One told Socialist Worker, “This is how we can raise awareness about our dispute because there seems to be a media blackout.”

Another compared the anger against Trump to her own bosses, saying, “It’s about the big and the greedy who think they can get away with anything. It’s horrendous, and we’ve had enough.”

Khadiee Afflick told Socialist Worker, “Waiting in silence for the Democrats in the United States to win in four years’ time is a way of silently giving in.

“The fear is, if Trump is president, what does that mean for Britain?”

“Things don’t change if you’re polite and stay at home,” said Marina.

“I’m angry and I refuse to be silent. There can be change but we have to fight for it.”

Gabriel, said, “I’m from the US, but I’m also half Mexican.

“What we’re seeing with Trump isn’t just happening there. I’ve been in Britain for three years and seen the rise of discrimination and scapegoating.

“We have to stand together.”

People from many political positions marched alongside each other. Discussions about how to defeat Trump’s sexism and racism were going on throughout the demonstration.

Pooja from California joined the march. “I hate crowds but I hate Trump more,” she told Socialist Worker. “A lot of people who are normally quiet are out today.”

Turnout in Shipley shows there is a mood to resist

Around 1,500 people marched in Shipley, near Bradford in West Yorkshire, last Saturday.

They were protesting against Donald Trump and his supporter, local Tory MP Philip Davies who has said that he’d vote for Trump “in a heartbeat”.

Davies is notorious for his right wing views. Last August he told a “men’s rights”conference, “feminist zealots really do want women to have their cake and eat it”.

The march was organised by a group called the Shipley Feminist Zealots.

A lively rally heard speeches and spoken word recitals.

Trump’s sexism, mocking of disabled people and racism were compared with Davies’ views.

The crowd agreed when a speaker stated, “To push back the right wing we need unity.

“To achieve this we need to puncture the myth that somehow migrants are to blame for the mess that the neoliberals have made of running the world.”

Lesley McGorrigan