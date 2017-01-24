Trump plans right wing horror show for world

As millions marched against him over the weekend, Donald Trump and his coterie of jackals have reminded the world why he is so despised.

In his inauguration speech Trump declared, “We share one glorious destiny.” He added that, “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first”.

He said, “It’s time to remember that old wisdom that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.”

“We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries destroying our jobs.”

Trump claimed to want to end the “American carnage” where “mothers and children are trapped in poverty in our inner cities”—while preparing more carnage of his own.

On inauguration day, Trump launched a vicious attack on women’s right to choose. One of his first presidential decrees bans federal funding for NGOs that support abortion.

Another gives government departments the power to gut the flawed “Obamacare” state medical insurance programme. That was just the start.Trump’s team have detailed some £8.4 trillion of cuts to federal departments’ budgets over the next ten years.

Chilling

Meanwhile, the people taking some of the top jobs in Trump’s White House have shown chilling indifference to ordinary people.

Trump’s energy secretary Rick Perry reportedly didn’t know that his job includes responsibility for the US nuclear weapons arsenal.

Education secretary Betsy DeVos recently said she thinks guns should be allowed in schools because of “potential grizzlies.” She supports the school vouchers programme, which means states will pay private schools to educate students. No wonder there is so much opposition—and that Trump seeks to deny it.

A series of estimates put the crowd at Trump’s inauguration “celebration” at around 160,000 to 200,000. That’s one third of the Women’s March the next day and far smaller than the crowds for Barack Obama’s inaugurations.

But White House press officer Sean Spicer said, “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period.”

Trump remains a disruptive figure, untrustworthy for much of big business. He underlined this on Monday when he signed an executive order to withdraw from the negotiating process of the Trans-Pacific Partnership—the deal to isolate China so carefully put together by Obama.

But he will govern for the rich, the military and the powerful.

Last week he publicly accused the US security services of leaking reports detailing his ties to Russia. Days after, he said to CIA bosses, “I know maybe sometimes you haven’t gotten the backing that you’ve wanted, and you’re going to get so much backing.”

Last weekend’s protests need to be a taste of things to come if Trump is to be defeated.