EHRC strikers have bosses bang to rights over job cuts

Civil service workers at the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) struck on Wednesday of last week against layoffs.

Bosses are set to issue 14 redundancy notices on Tuesday of next week although the Cabinet Office has asked them to reconsider. PCS union officials have said they will fight to get them withdrawn.

The strike was solid, with around 20 strikers each on the picket lines in London and Manchester and a 100 percent turnout in Glasgow.

One striker told Socialist Worker, “It tends to be the people on the lower pay grades that are at risk.

“There are a lot of people with families. And it’s going to be more difficult for them to find work because of cuts across the public sector.”

He added that voluntary redundancies had left the remaining workers struggling. “The same amount of work is still there to be done and it’s putting pressure on the people that are still here.”