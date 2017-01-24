Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

EHRC strikers have bosses bang to rights over job cuts

by Nick Clark
Issue No. 2538
Pickets in Glasgow

Pickets in Glasgow (Pic: PCS Scotland)

Civil service workers at the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) struck on Wednesday of last week against layoffs.

Bosses are set to issue 14 redundancy notices on Tuesday of next week although the Cabinet Office has asked them to reconsider. PCS union officials have said they will fight to get them withdrawn.

The strike was solid, with around 20 strikers each on the picket lines in London and Manchester and a 100 percent turnout in Glasgow.

One striker told Socialist Worker, “It tends to be the people on the lower pay grades that are at risk.

“There are a lot of people with families. And it’s going to be more difficult for them to find work because of cuts across the public sector.”

He added that voluntary redundancies had left the remaining workers struggling. “The same amount of work is still there to be done and it’s putting pressure on the people that are still here.”

Article information
News
Tue 24 Jan 2017, 14:49 GMT
Issue No. 2538
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.