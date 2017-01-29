Protests against Trump's Muslim ban sweep the US - and planned in Britain too

Protests spread across the US this weekend in response to Donald Trump’s latest horror show—banning entry to the US to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Hundreds protested outside New York City’s JFK airport on Friday and Saturday.

Taxi drivers went on unofficial strike at JFK in protest against the travel ban. The New York Taxi Workers tweeted there would be no service between 6pm and 7pm but it went on beyond that.

On Saturday 1,000 people demonstrated outside San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

The group that organised the protest at SFO, The Resistance, said in a statement, “We will not allow discrimination against people based solely on their religion or country of origin. This is racist. This is wrong. We will stand and protest!”

More protests were planned for tomorrow, Monday and throughout the coming week.

Some estimates put the number of airport protests at nine, but there are more being added by the hour. The #MuslimBan and #NoBanNoWall hashtags trended on Twitter as people looked for protests happening near to them.

On Saturday evening, a Brooklyn federal judge temporarily overturned Trump’s ban, leading to some refugees being released from detention in airports.

Pressured

The protests were crucial to articulate the outrage people feel and to build a movement. They have pressured politicians and judges into taking action and they must continue if Trump is to be defeated.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday, denying people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen the ability to come to the US for three months. People coming from Syria face an indefinite ban. The order also includes a 120-day ban on all refugees coming to the US.

After the order was signed, people were immediately detained at airports. The Department for Homeland Security claimed to have detained 109 people and stopped another 173 people from boarding flights to the US.

On Saturday the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) said that over 12 people were being detained at Chicago’s O’Hare airport. This included permanent US residents (Green Card holders). There have also been reports of people with dual citizenship being detained.

In addition to these bans Trump has:

Demanded the removal of all immigrants who have “been convicted of any criminal offence; have been charged with any criminal offence, where such charge has not been resolved; have committed acts that constitute a chargeable criminal offence; have engaged in fraud or willful misrepresentation in connection with any official matter or application before a governmental agency; have abused any programme related to receipt of public benefits; or in the judgment of an immigration officer, otherwise pose a risk to public safety or national security."

Ordered the locking up of asylum applicants in internment camps before their court date;

Hired 10,000 immigration officials to speed up deportations;

Hired 5,000 border patrol agents to capture migrants attempting to enter the US;

Ended the “sanctuary city” policy and demanded local police assist immigration sweeps

Announced a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Prime minister Theresa May initially refused to condemn Trump's latest attacks..

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that Trump should be blocked from making his planned state visit to Britain as long as his Muslim ban policy remains in place.

Corbyn said May should not be letting Trump come to Britain until it was clear his government was "actually going to protect fundamental rights and freedoms and laws".

Socialist Worker urges all readers and supporters to join the protests in Britain against Trump’s ban and British complicity with it.

