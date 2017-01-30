List of protests this week in Britain against Trump's attacks on Muslims and migrants

Socialist Worker urges all readers and supporters to join the protests in Britain against Trump’s ban and British complicity with it.

London: Monday 30 January: 6pm, Downing Street, https://www.facebook.com/events/359732827741189/ hosted by Owen Jones

London: Saturday 4 February: 11am, US Embassy in Grosvenor Square and marching to Downing Street https://www.facebook.com/events/1761835547477556/ Hosted by Stand Up To Racism and Stop the War Coalition and supported byMuslim Council of Britain (MCB), Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND), and the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB)

Manchester: Monday 30 January, 6pm, Albert Square https://www.facebook.com/events/1178903268872705/ Hosted by Dean Smith, Mark Krantz and Clare Solomon

Manchester: Saturday 4 February, 2pm, St Peter’s Square https://www.facebook.com/events/376838699349548/ Called by Stand Up to Racism, Manchester

Glasgow: Monday 30 January: 5pm-6.30pm, Donald Dewar Statue https://www.facebook.com/events/244909582625643/ Called by Stand Up to Racism, Glasgow

Leeds: Monday 30 January, 5pm-7pm, Dortmund Square, https://www.facebook.com/events/1435958626422512/ Called by Stand Up to Racism Leeds and Leeds Momentum

Birmingham: Monday 30 January, 6pm-8pm, Victoria Squarehttps://www.facebook.com/events/1827033917584384/ Hosted by Hasanain Jaffer

Birmingham: Saturday 4 February, 2pm, Waterstones, 24-26 HighStreet, https://www.facebook.com/events/217832272020436/? Called by Stand Up To Racism, Birmingham

Portsmouth: Monday 30 January,7 pm Guildhall Square, called byChantelle Burton supported by Stand Up To Racism, Portsmouth https://www.facebook.com/events/235819370210732/?

Bristol: Monday 30 January, 5pm-6.30pm College Green. Called by El Orchard.https://www.facebook.com/events/1842019126039177/?

Bristol: Saturday 4 February, 12.30pm-2pm, Water Fountains https://www.facebook.com/events/379485952428468/ Callled by Stand Up To Racism Bristol and Bristol Stop the War Coalition

Newcastle: Monday 30 January, 5.30pm, Grey's Monument https://www.facebook.com/events/1201622356620673/ Hosted by Newcastle Unites

Cardiff: Monday 30 January, 7pm, Bevan Statue, Queen Street https://www.facebook.com/events/163108354183859/ Hosted by Ash Cox

Edinburgh: Monday 30 January, 6pm-8pm, The Mound https://www.facebook.com/events/730670750432521/ Hosted by Scotland Against Trump

Dundee: Monday 30 January, 6pm-7pm, City Square https://www.facebook.com/events/203277040144825/ Hosted by Scotland Against Trump

Aberystwyth: Monday 30 January, 6pm-8pm, Bandstand https://www.facebook.com/events/621087064744058/ Hosted by Stephen Kalisky

Oxford: Monday 30 January,5.30pm Carfax Tower https://www.facebook.com/events/1379339422139172/? Called by Oxford Stand Up to Racism

Supported by Oxford and District Trades Council and Oxfordshire Unison Health Branch

Cambridge: Monday 30 January, 5pm-7pm, Great St Mary's, The University Church https://www.facebook.com/events/1837431089828484/ Hosted by Francesca Ebel and Waithera Sebatindira

Sheffield: Monday 30 January, 6pm-7pm, Town Hall https://www.facebook.com/events/240434393073850/ Hosted by Clara Sanderlind

Brighton: Monday 30 January, 6pm-8pm, Town Hall https://www.facebook.com/events/350304378689960/ Hosted by Harriet Evelyn and Julia Esgate Christmas

Nottingham: Monday 30 January, 5.30pm-7pm, Market Square https://www.facebook.com/events/228017187660153/ Hosted by Niamh Shewell-Cooper

Hastings: Monday 30 January, 6pm-7pm, Debenhams, Robertson Street https://www.facebook.com/events/1754828304835999/ Hosted by Aran Macdermott

Falmouth: Monday 30 January, The Moor https://www.facebook.com/events/366258137074758/ Hosted by Ben Kritikos

York: Monday 30 January, 5pm-7pm, St Helen's Square https://www.facebook.com/events/222422104831664/ Hosted by Momentum York

Exeter: Monday 30 January, 6pm-8pm, Bedford Square https://www.facebook.com/events/244818042639453/ Hosted by Baraa Ehssan Kouja, Lizzie Harman and Malaka Mohammed

