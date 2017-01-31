Take to the streets against Trump and May this Saturday 4 February

After the great success of Monday's marches, step up the pressure on Trump and May by demonstrating this Saturday

London:11am, US Embassy in Grosvenor Square and march to Downing Street https://www.facebook.com/events/1761835547477556/ Called by Stand Up to Racism, Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, Muslim Engagement and Development, the Muslim Council of Britain, CND, Friends of Al-Aqsa the People's Assembly Against Austerity and Help Refugees Worldwide Leaflet for this demonstration is at http://bit.ly/2kcu4YM?

Manchester: 2pm, St Peter’s Square https://www.facebook.com/events/376838699349548/ Called by Stand Up to Racism, Manchester People’s Assembly, Manchester Stop the War Coalition

Birmingham: 2pm, Waterstones, 24-26 High Street, https://www.facebook.com/events/217832272020436/? Called by Stand Up To Racism, Birmingham

Edinburgh: 11am, Scottish Parliament, Holyrood, https://www.facebook.com/events/807457542727070/ Hosted by Celia Gonzalez

Bristol: 12.30pm, Water Fountains https://www.facebook.com/events/379485952428468/ Callled by Stand Up To Racism Bristol and Bristol Stop the War Coalition

Leeds: 12 noon, Victoria Gardens, https://www.facebook.com/events/1796045477387125/ Called by Leeds Stand Up To Racism

Sheffield: 12 noon, Town Hall, https://www.facebook.com/events/239216953198778/ Called by Sheffield Stand Up To Racism

Barnsley: 12 noon, May Day Green, https://www.facebook.com/events/152305548605923/ Called by Barnsley Stand Up To Racism

Scarborough:1pm, Town Centre, outside the Brunswick, https://www.facebook.com/events/409532159383424/ Called by Scarborough Stand Up To Racism