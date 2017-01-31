Bristol fights police racism after tasering of Judah Adunbi

Over 200 people packed an emergency meeting in St Pauls, Bristol, last Saturday. It was called in response to an assault on Judah Adunbi by police, which was captured on film.

People argued that this was not an isolated incident. Judah, a race relations adviser, said, “We have been framed, fitted up and sent to prison.”

Marvin Rees, the Labour mayor, was present and spoke from the floor. Others commented on the racism framing education and housing issues.

The fact that Avon and Somerset police have not suspended the officers involved adds weight to the argument that only strong mobilisations will push back racism.

Judah is set to address a rally organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) in Bristol on 9 February.

Meanwhile Swansea SUTR held a successful meeting to launch the new SUTR pamphlet opposing the Prevent strategy last Friday.

Speakers included Rob Ferguson from SUTR, Dr Amer Hamed from Swansea Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend) and former Swansea council leader David Phillips.

The night included music and poetry along with food.

Delegations from local groups in Swansea, as well many local activists and individuals also attended.

The meeting agreed to build the SUTR demonstration on 18 March in Cardiff.