Bombed then banned—US crimes in travel-ban states

Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban” order applies to seven countries—all of them hammered by the US war machine and its allies such as Britain. The effect is to stop desperate refugees fleeing the chaos that US bombs and bullying created.

Yemen

At least ten women and children were among those killed by a US raid last Sunday, using missiles and helicopter machine guns, local sources reported.

Military intervention in Yemen has killed 10,000 people, around half of them civilians, in two years.

The war is led by US ally Saudi Arabia—using bombs made and sold by Britain.

Syria

The carnage of counter-revolution has killed hundreds of thousands.

They are caught between the revenge of dictator Bashar al-Assad and his allies on one hand, the terror of Isis on the other—and now bombing by the West and Russia too.

Thousands have died under US, British and other states’ bombs. And Western-supplied arms are killing Syrians from all sides of the conflict. Britain continued to sell the Assad regime military equipment as late as 2013.

Sudan

Sudan is one of the world’s biggest sources of refugees due to ethnic cleansing and the brutal regime of president Omar al-Bashir.

US sanctions were in force until this year. They were overturned by Barack Obama in order to enlist al-Bashir’s regime as an ally in US “anti-terror” operations.

Somalia

The US has spent decades making Somalia a hellhole.

First it backed dictator Major General Mohamed Siad Barre. Then it invaded directly, then backed an invasion by Ethiopian forces.

Libya

A 2011 revolt against dictator Muammar Gaddafi was hijacked by the West, desperate to return to the Middle East after its defeat in Iraq.

The uprising represented a real alternative to Gaddafi. The intervention installed a puppet regime that rapidly disintegrated.

Today Libya is ruled by warring rival statelets and militias. Some receive European Union (EU) funds to police refugees driven into the hands of traffickers by EU border closures.

Iran

Trump’s ban reverses a slow thawing of relations between Iran and the US.

For much of the last decade sanctions against the regime have punished the poor—and the recurring threat of war would have made things far worse.

The Iranian state and its allied militia jail, torture and kill opponents, and carried out a bloody clampdown after mass protests in 2008.

Iraq

US, British and allied bombs, the Iraqi army and various sectarian militia are fighting to retake Iraq’s second city Mosul from Isis. The battle has killed over 1,000 people, more than half of them civilians, according to the United Nations.

The US sanctions and its invasion in 2003 killed well over a million Iraqis and plunged Iraqi society into an ongoing violent collapse.

May signs shameful deal with Turkish tyrant

After visiting Donald Trump, Tory prime minister Theresa May flew to Turkey.

She was there to pledge her friendship with president Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and sign a

£100 million arms deal.

It will see BAE Systems collaborate with Turkish companies to build a specialist fighter jet, the TF-X.

May said it could open the way to billions of pounds worth of business.

She became the first foreign leader to visit Turkey since Erdogan ordered a wave of arrests and sackings in the wake of last summer’s failed coup.

Thousands of those targeted opposed the coup but Erdogan has seen an opportunity to smash his opponents.

Kurdish people have been particularly hard hit.

Andrew Smith of the Campaign Against Arms Trade said the deal was “a slap in the face for human rights campaigners and political prisoners across Turkey”.