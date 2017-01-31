Escalate the fight on the streets to beat back the bigots

Debates raged on Whitehall and across Britain on Monday night about where the rising movement against Donald Trump and Theresa May could go next.

To the most militant people on the protests, it was clear that the movement needed to spread if it’s to score more victories.

As Lesley from London told Socialist Worker, “There’s a time to say no and that time is now.

“If everyone stands up who opposes Trump, we can get rid of him.”

The thousands who came out in London and the thousands more around the country can and must be built on.

The demonstration outside the US embassy this Saturday—and others around Britain—have the potential to be huge.

Protesters in London told Socialist Worker how they thought the movement from below could exploit the divisions at the top to win real gains.

Razak Eshake told Socialist Worker, “I want Britain out of the special relationship with the US.

“I want to stop Theresa May copying US policy towards refugees and migrants.”

The Tories’ strategy to boost big business’ profits after Brexit is high risk and will throw working class people onto the scrapheap—if we let them.

Desperate

Asim Zaman told Socialist Worker, “Theresa May and Boris Johnson are desperate and think they can get a good deal from Trump.

“They’re naive—he’s said, ‘America First’ and he’ll stick to that.”

The protests are important because they give our side a sense of power and boost our confidence to fight back. “People are scared, but angry,” Riley from San Antonio, Texas, told Socialist Worker.

Axel from Austin, Texas, added, “The protests at the airports give Americans hope, which is what a lot of them need at the moment. They need to know they can fight back.”

In the Guardian newspaper novelist Francine Prose argues for increased disruption, including strikes such as those by the New York Taxi Workers union.

Niko, a University College London student from New York City, agreed. “The question we need to ask is how do we get him out?” he asked.

“You need to be a nuisance until you win—we need to be as disruptive as possible.”

Certainly we need to deepen the resistance in university and college campuses, schools and workplaces.

Asim argued that “we can’t let the movement stop here”.

“I’m going to the protest on Saturday, but that can’t be the end of it,” he said. “In 50 years, what are we going to say we did?”

He’s right—if we want to shape history we need to stay on the streets and escalate.

We need to be bold. If Trump comes to Britain, we will have to close down colleges and walk out from work.

As Trump attacks migrants and Muslims, a crucial next step will be the demonstrations called by Stand Up To Racism in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on 18 March.